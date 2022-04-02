Move-in ready NOW! The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, Fox Run Village is the newest, up and coming neighborhood in the Opelika area. The community features single story homes & a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The Trapper is a four bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with double car garage. Guests are greeted by a welcoming foyer which flows into the gourmet kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless Whirlpool appliances. This area is open to the living room, which contains access to the covered porch. The master retreat is on the back of the home and private bath features dual vanities, tiled shower, & a spacious walk in closet. Three nicely sized guest rooms & a full bath are located on the upper level of the home. Future neighborhood amenities include a pool & pavilion. Move-in ready in April!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $370,461
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn University students making their way to class Monday were unprepared for the images they were about to see.
ESPN is creating the gymnastics version of College GameDay — and putting Auburn in the spotlight as the show’s first host site.
After a gutsy stuck landing on sore legs by superstar Suni Lee on bars, the Auburn gymnastics team survived and advanced Thursday at the NCAA …
These 30 foods can potentially be poisonous to dogs. The list includes things like nutmeg, garlic, cherries, peaches, onions and other everyday foods.
Catherine Butler got her nickname, along with the knowledge and passion to start a bakery business bearing that name, from a woman called Pie.
Police have charged a Columbus man with capital murder and attempted murder in connection to shootings at a Commerce Drive residence in Auburn…
“It’s like she found a new energy and a new life at Auburn.” Enjoy the impossible ride with the impossible Auburn Tigers.
The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report.
“This one is near and dear to my heart.”
This is the Opelika home you have been waiting for! This three bed, one and a half bath home has been exceptionally well maintained and meticu…