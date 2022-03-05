 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $370,500

This beautiful home is nestled on 3 acres in Beauregard community. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with plenty of space. The Kitchen has beautiful custom cabinetry with an eat in area as well as a pantry. The livingroom has ample space with a cozy wood burning fireplace. Large owners suite room and bathroom with 2 walk-in-closets.

