4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $373,900

All new BELLMOORE PLAN minutes from everything! Soaring Two-Story Foyer leads to Dining Room featuring wow factor accent wall! Two Story Family Room offers tons of light, wood-burning fireplace with brick hearth, and cedar mantle. Open concept offers great flow from family room to eat-in kitchen. Kitchen features shaker styled cabinets, quartz counters, designer backsplash, serving area, and walk in pantry! Stainless Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, and Microhood included. The Owner's Suite is nicely sized featuring large closet and luxurious tiled bathroom with double vanity boasting quartz counters, garden tub, and separate tiled shower. On the second level, you'll find multi purpose space, three bedrooms, and two additional bathrooms. Mohawk Revwood flooring in much of the main level common area and tiled flooring in bathrooms. Cvd rear patio to enjoy during the upcoming Spring season. Fiber Cement Siding, Architectural Shingled Roof, and Rear Covered Patio. Cul-de-sac lot!