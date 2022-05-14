4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $374,900

Prime Opelika location! Hughston Homes' newest Community, Drake's Landing, featuring the Westover II plan! Separate Formal Dining w/ coffered ceilings & wainscoting, spacious Great Room with wood burning fireplace, open to kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast area, walk-in pantry, & large island. Retreat upstairs to the Luxurious Owner's Suite which offers two HUGE WICs, sitting area, double vanities, separate shower, 5’ garden tub, and Piedrafina granite countertops. 3 additional spacious bedrooms & laundry rm also conveniently located upstairs. Intelligent Home Technology included Qolsys IQ 2 Smart Home Panel, Smart Front Porch Lighting Option, Video Doorbell, Keyless Entry & Genie Aladdin Garage Door; all controlled w/ the Alarm.com App. 5" Engineered Hardwoods throughout Main. Ceramic Tile in all wet areas. Owner’s Entry w/ built-ins. Enjoy the covered front porch or the 10x10 covered patio out back! Virtual Tour Available Upon Request