This immaculate 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Drakes Landing is a must see! Built in 2022, this home boasts 2,599 energy efficient sqft, a 2 car garage, and a 2 story foyer. The open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, granite countertops, and walk-in pantry is every chef's dream! The spacious owner suite located on the 2nd floor includes such amenities as a double vanity, oversized walk-in closet, and garden tub with separate shower. The laundry room in conveniently located on the main floor near the beautiful living area and wood burning fireplace. Come check out this home while you still can!
4 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $375,000
