Welcome to our Westover II Floorplan. Generously Appointed with 2870 SF of Living Space. Formal Dining Room Boasting Tons of Detail, Spacious Great Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace & Open Concept. Kitchen is Appointed w/ Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances. Large Kitchen Island & Breakfast Area. Huge Walk-in Pantry. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Half Bath located Downstairs for Guests. Upstairs leads to A Large Owner’s Suite & Sitting Area, offering a Private Sanctuary. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Her Vanities & Separate Walk-in Closets. Generously Sized Additional Bedrooms w/ Spacious Closets. Laundry & Full Bath Upstairs Centrally Located to Bedrooms. 2 Car Garage & Covered Back Patio Perfect for Entertaining. Enjoy Hardwoods throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Our Signature Gameday Patio with Wood Burning Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Fall Football. ***Ask about our Included Home Automation**