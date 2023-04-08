Our Westover II Plan will not Disappoint! Formal Dining Room Boasting Tons of Detail, Spacious Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace & Open Concept. The Kitchen is Amply Appointed with Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances. Large Kitchen Island creating a Perfect Workspace, open to Breakfast Area. Huge Walk-in Pantry for Additional Storage. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, the Perfect Family Catch all. Half Bath located Conveniently Downstairs for Guests. Upstairs will Delight you with a Large Owner’s Suite & Sitting Area, offering a Private Sanctuary. Owner’s Bath with Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Her Vanities & Separate Walk-in Closets. The 3 Additional Bedrooms are Generously Sized w/ Spacious Closets. Laundry Located on 2nd Floor near Bedrooms for Convenience. Full Bath Upstairs Centrally Located to Bedrooms. Our Signature Gameday Patio with Wood Burning Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Fall Football.