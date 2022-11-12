 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $379,900

You will Never want to leave Home! Entry Foyer with Soaring Ceilings, Formal Dining Room Boasting tons of Details, Huge Great Room featuring Gas fireplace & Natural Lighting that Flows through Energy Efficient Windows, Open Kitchen with Ample Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops & Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances w/ a Gas Range. Large Kitchen Island makes a Convenient Workspace overlooking Breakfast Area & Great Room. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, as a Perfect Family Catch all. Powder Room & Laundry Room tucked away on Main Floor for Convenience. Upstairs Leads to the Elegant Owner’s Suite featuring Trey Ceilings & Plenty of space to create your own Private Retreat. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Hers Sinks & Huge Walk-in Closet. Additional Bedrooms are Generously Sized with Ample Closet Space. Enjoy Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Our Signature Gameday Patio with Wood Burning is the Perfect Space for Fall Football.

