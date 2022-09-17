4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $379,914

OVERSIZED Cul-de-sac Lot! Langdon Plan features open concept featuring Vaulted Family Room w/wood-burning fireplace; spacious dining area, and kitchen ideal for entertaining. Kitchen features shaker styled cabinets, quartz counters, tiled backsplash, and a large corner pantry! Stainless Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, and Microhood included. The Owner's Suite is nicely sized and features luxurious tiled bathroom with double vanity boasting granite counters, garden tub, and separate tiled shower. Also on the main level, you'll also find mud room entry from garage, separate pocket office and guest bedroom/bathroom. On the second level, you'll enter into loft/study area leading to two guest rooms and a shared bathroom with double vanity. Mohawk Revwood flooring in much of the main level common area and tiled flooring in bathrooms. Fiber Cement Siding, Architectural Shingled Roof, and Rear Covered Patio. Mins from downtown Opelika and Souther Union Community College!