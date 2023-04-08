Welcome to our Aspen B Floorplan. One of our most Popular Floorplans w/2671 SF of Living Space. Step into the Light-flooded Foyer & Feel at Home. Open Concept w/Spacious Great Room w/Gas Fireplace, Large Kitchen w/ Tons of Stylish Cabinetry, Luxury Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances to include Gas Range. Large Kitchen Island Open to Both Dining Area & Great Room. Owner’s Suite on Main Level Features Trey Ceilings. Owner’s Bath w/Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Hers Vanities w/ Spacious Walk-in Closet. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, the perfect Family Catch all. Laundry Room conveniently tucked on Main Level. The Upstairs Features Expansive Media Room, ideal for 2nd Living Space. Additional Bedrooms are Spacious w/ Ample Closet Space. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Included Features. Our Signature Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Fall Football. **Ask about or Included Home Automation**