One of our Most Popular Floorplans! Step into the Light-flooded Foyer and feel right at Home. Open Concept with Spacious Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace, Large Kitchen w/ Tons of Stylish Cabinetry, Luxury Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances to include Gas Range. Large Kitchen Island Open to Both Dining Area & Great Room. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, the Perfect Family Catch all. Owner’s Suite on Main Level Features Trey Ceilings and an Abundance of Natural Light. Owner’s Bath with Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Hers Vanities with Spacious Walk-in Closet. Laundry Room conveniently tucked on Main Level. Explore the Upstairs featuring Large Open Media Room, ideal for 2nd Living Space. Additional Bedrooms are Spacious with Ample Closet Space. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Our Signature Gameday Patio with Wood Burning Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Fall Football.