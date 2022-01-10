The fresh style of the Sutherland floor plan is a great fit for the modern family. The large foyer leads into an expansive great room with a beautiful fireplace as the centerpiece. The open kitchen to the left flaunts gleaming granite countertops with a bar top island and breakfast area. Flowing through the kitchen to the right is the large butler's pantry that conveniently passes into the dining room which will make those holiday family dinners a breeze to serve and clean up. The first floor also includes a private and grand master suite with attached master bath that contains a large soaking tub and separate shower, double vanity and water closet along with a giant walk in closet. A two car garage with connecting laundry/mud room completes the first floor. Upstairs, enjoy the enormous loft area that is bright and airy for quite reading time or movie nights, there is space for many activities. Three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms complete the second floor with plenty of space for a family's storage and living needs.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $380,399
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A motion for a new trial has been filed by Vantavious Hughley, 25, of Opelika, who was convicted of intentional murder in February of 2021 and…
- Updated
Grayton on Dean Apartments in Auburn has been sold to Brookhaven Property Group from New Jersey for $30.25 million.
- Updated
North Carolina announced Saturday that former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik is the Tar Heels' new assistant head coach for defense.
- Updated
Drew Watson launched her way to the top of the leaderboard on vault, twisting as the Tigers twirled up the team standings, and Auburn finished strong late to win its season opener Friday night.
- Updated
An Auburn church has opted to shift to virtual services and programming for a second time as COVID-19 cases increase in Alabama, but it’s also…
‘We really want those rings’: Auburn gymnastics enters new spotlight with high hopes and high expectations
“We really want those rings. I’m really excited because I think this team has so much potential and each person on the team brings something to the table.”
- Updated
Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada announced Thursday he was committing to Auburn. The rising junior has up to three years of eligibility left.
- Updated
“He has a drive to win and to compete with an edge that is a confidence, not an arrogance. He doesn't think he's owed anything to start or to get accolades. He knows he can win.”
- Updated
Dr. Robert Lofton, who stepped down as Ward 3 Opelika City Councilman in December, passed away Saturday morning at age 75 after a long battle …
- Updated
Auburn’s leading receiver Kobe Hudson has announced he’s leaving the program.