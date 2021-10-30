1.5 MILES TO TIGER TOWN. NATURAL GAS. FIBER INTERNET. *Corner Homesite* The Oakwood A Home Plan @ Wyndham Village, a Hughston Homes' Community! Two Car Side Entry Garage, HUGE Step-up Media Room, Keyless Entry, Smart Home Technology, & Energy Efficient building materials are just a few luxury features the Oakwood offers. Spacious Great Room open to trendy Kitchen offering granite countertops, SS appliances to include freestanding GAS range, HUGE island, breakfast area, & walk-in pantry. Owner's Entry w/ built-in cubbies conveniently located off garage. Formal Dining w/ coffered ceilings & wainscoting. Two Story Entry Foyer. Luxurious Owner's Suite on Main Floor w/ HUGE w/i closet, double vanities to include Piedrafina granite counters in Celeste, garden tub, & tiled shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 offer Jack 'n Jill bathroom. Bedroom 4 offers full bath. Enjoy Hughston Homes' Signature Game Day Porch w/ ceiling fan & fireplace in rear, pre-wired for your TV. Virtual Tour avail upon request!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $383,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Auburn University official affirmed Monday that the new executive order in Alabama out of Gov. Kay Ivey’s office will not affect the school…
- Updated
A jury on Friday found a former Auburn student not guilty of first-degree rape charges, more than three years after his arrest.
Roman Gagliano, Tyler Ellis and Clyde Pittman are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Opelika, Tallassee and Auburn High.
- Updated
Charles Barkley’s career at Auburn has gone down in legend. Thursday, he added his own ‘urban legend’ to the list of tall tales.
- Updated
Shouts of “Save our staff,” “Freedom” and “Let’s go, Brandon” could be heard from the Auburn University quadrant of Toomer’s Corner on Tuesday…
- Updated
The fiery midnight crash of a tractor-trailer and the resulting cleanup halted or slowed down traffic through Auburn on Interstate 85 North th…
- Updated
Bryan Harsin declined to comment on whether or not he’s been vaccinated when asked Monday. Auburn University announced Friday a mandate requiring all faculty members be vaccinated.
- Updated
After universities moved to remote classes last year, some college towns around the country are contesting the 2020 census — but not Auburn.
- Updated
A tractor-trailer fire on I-85 northbound has caused traffic to back up around mile marker 55 in Auburn.
- Updated
Auburn now has a championship banner on campus honoring its favorite tiger.