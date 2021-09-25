4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $383,400

1.5 MILES TO TIGER TOWN. NATURAL GAS. FIBER INTERNET. The Oakwood B Home Plan @ Wyndham Village, a Hughston Homes' Community! Two Car Front Entry Garage, HUGE Step-up Media Room, Keyless Entry, Smart Home Technology, & Energy Efficient building materials are just a few luxury features the Oakwood offers. Spacious Great Room open to trendy Kitchen offering granite countertops in Artic Valley, SS appliances to include freestanding GAS range, HUGE island, breakfast area, & walk-in pantry. Owner's Entry w/ built-in cubbies conveniently located off garage. Formal Dining w/ coffered ceilings & wainscoting. Two Story Entry Foyer. Luxurious Owner's Suite on Main Floor w/ HUGE w/i closet, double vanities to include Piedrafina granite counters in Celeste, garden tub, & tiled shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 offer Jack 'n Jill bathroom. Bedroom 4 offers full bath. Enjoy Hughston Homes' Signature Game Day Porch w/ ceiling fan & fireplace in rear, pre-wired for your TV. Virtual Tour avail upon request!