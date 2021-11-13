1.5 Miles to Tiger Town! Fiber Internet. Natural Gas! *Corner Lot* The Alder A plan at Opelika's newest Community, Wyndham Village by Hughston Homes! Energy efficient Ranch plan that's 2,308 total heated/cooled feet of smart home technology. Beautiful Kitchen with SS appliances with Granite eased countertops to include a GAS range, large pantry, and breakfast area. Separate Dining room for entertaining. Gorgeous home featuring granite throughout. Owners suite offers double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have walk in closets. Warm up by the gas fireplace in Great Room or retreat to the Builders Signature Gameday Patio featuring ceiling fan & wood burning fireplace, also pre-wired for your TV- perfect for entertainment or enjoy the breeze out on the front porch! Keyless Entry and More! Virtual Tour and Home Plan Available upon request!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $388,400
