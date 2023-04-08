2 Story Foyer with Tons of Natural Lighting, Formal Dining Room Boasting Tons of Detail, Spacious Great Room with Gas Fireplace & Open Concept. The Kitchen is Amply Appointed with Stylish Cabinetry, Gorgeous Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Stainless Appliances to Include Gas Range. Large Kitchen Island Creates a Perfect Workspace, Open to Breakfast Area. Huge Walk-in Pantry for Additional Storage. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, the Perfect Family Catch all. Half Bath located Conveniently Downstairs for Guests. Upstairs is a Large Owner’s Suite & Sitting Area, Offering a Private Sanctuary. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Her Vanities & Separate Walk-in Closets. The 3 Additional Bedrooms are Generously Sized w/ Spacious Closets. Laundry Located on 2nd Floor near Bedrooms. Full Bath Upstairs Centrally Located to Bedrooms. Enjoy your Fall Evenings on Our Signature Gameday Patio with Wood Burning Fireplace. Ideal Floorplan for Family Living.