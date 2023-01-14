 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $389,900

Looking for an affordable property in the Auburn/Opelika Area? Then look no further. This home has what you are looking for in space and location. Starting with the floor plan this house boasts a formal dining room, Large Great Room with Fireplace, Large kitchen with Bar style island, Large pantry, Oversized Owner's Suite with 2 walk-in closets & sitting area, 3 large bedrooms and 2 car garage. Going to the outside this Home has a privacy fenced backyard with beautiful view of a wooded landscape beyond the rear fencing, Sprinkler System and custom landscaping. Plus many more features that you will have to see in person. Call today for your private showing.

