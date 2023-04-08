Welcome to our Westover C Floorplan Generously Appointed with 2922 SF of Living Space. 2 Story Foyer w/ Tons of Natural Light, Formal Dining Room Boasting Tons of Detail, Spacious Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace & Open Concept. Kitchen is Appointed w/ Stylish Cabinetry, Gorgeous Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash & Stainless Appliances. Large Kitchen Island & Breakfast Area. Huge Walk-in Pantry. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Half Bath located Downstairs for Guests. Upstairs leads to A Large Owner’s Suite & Sitting Area, offering a Private Sanctuary. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower & Separate Walk-in Closets. Generously Sized Additional Bedrooms w/ Spacious Closets. Laundry & Full Bath Upstairs Centrally Located. Enjoy Hardwoods throughout Living Spaces on Main Level with Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. 2 Car Garage & Our Signature Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace Creates a Perfect Space for Fall Gatherings! ***Ask about our Included Home Automation***