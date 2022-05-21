Welcome Home!! Don't miss out on this AMAZING Opelika home in the highly desired Stone Martin Subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2536 sf home has everything you could possibly want. As you walk through the front door, you'll be greeted by BEAUTIFUL hardwood floors and a formal dining room to the left and three bedrooms and guest bathroom to the right. This open floor plan boasts an eat in kitchen with and island, granite and stainless appliances throughout all the while overlooking a large living room. Just off the kitchen, you'll walk into a master suite that truly is something to behold. The master bedroom has trey ceilings and a sitting area off to the side. The master bathroom feels more like a spa than a bathroom. One step outside and you won't want to leave. This HUGE 0.5 ace lot has it all. From the AMAZING pool to the perfect outdoor entertaining area, your family will make memories to last a lifetime. Call today because this beauty won't last long!!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look at the albums that made the 1970s one of the most interesting decades in music history.
A 40-year-old man was killed by a train in Auburn on Sunday evening.
Having completed only 5⅓ innings, Sunday's game was ruled a "no contest."
New Auburn president Chris Roberts sets up summer meetings with Allen Greene, as athletics director works in last year of contract
New Auburn University president Chris Roberts said he’ll be meeting with Allen Greene in the coming weeks, as the athletics director’s contrac…
Grand jury finds no probable cause for criminal charges in road rage shooting near Richland Elementary
A Lee County Grand Jury found no probable cause and decided not to file any criminal charges against the suspect involved in an alleged road r…
Auburn Ward 5 Councilman Steven Dixon was found guilty Tuesday in Auburn Municipal Court of continuing to rent out his basement after the City…
A Valley man has been charged with manslaughter, elderly abuse and first-degree neglect following an investigation into the death of his 72-ye…
Whether it's a modest cottage or a luxury townhouse, there are specific features homebuyers are always looking for in property, no matter their tax bracket.
He tipped the driver $16.
The Auburn softball team is dancing again, bunched with another team of Tigers in the Clemson Regional in the NCAA Tournament starting this weekend.