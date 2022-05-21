4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $399,900

Welcome Home!! Don't miss out on this AMAZING Opelika home in the highly desired Stone Martin Subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2536 sf home has everything you could possibly want. As you walk through the front door, you'll be greeted by BEAUTIFUL hardwood floors and a formal dining room to the left and three bedrooms and guest bathroom to the right. This open floor plan boasts an eat in kitchen with and island, granite and stainless appliances throughout all the while overlooking a large living room. Just off the kitchen, you'll walk into a master suite that truly is something to behold. The master bedroom has trey ceilings and a sitting area off to the side. The master bathroom feels more like a spa than a bathroom. One step outside and you won't want to leave. This HUGE 0.5 ace lot has it all. From the AMAZING pool to the perfect outdoor entertaining area, your family will make memories to last a lifetime. Call today because this beauty won't last long!!