Welcome to our Harrison A Floorplan. With 2778 SF of Thoughtfully Designed Living Space, Feel right at Home! Inviting Foyer, Formal Dining Room w/ Tons of Detail, Flex Space ideal for Home Office, Spacious Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Kitchen features Tons of Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances w/ a Gas Range. Large Kitchen Island, Breakfast Area & Walk-in Pantry. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Half Bath on Main Level for Guests. Upstairs Leads to Huge Owner’s Suite w/ Fireplace, for your own Private Retreat. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Her Vanities and Dual Walk-in Closets. Additional Bedrooms are Bright & Spacious. Upstairs Laundry & Hall Bath Centrally located to Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Our Signature Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Fall Football. ***Ask about or Included Home Automation***