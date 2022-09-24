4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $399,900

Welcome to Wyndham Village -a Hughston Community! Must-see HARRISON plan has 2778 energy efficient square feet! Inviting open kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful granite counters, breakfast area, large island, and walk-in pantry. Formal dining room with designer coffered ceilings and timeless judges panel w/ chair rail. Cozy up in the Great room by the wood burning FP! Tiled laundry room on the 2nd level. Large owner suite on 2nd level includes 2 vanities, garden tub, separate shower, double walk-in closets and electric FIREPLACE! Owner entry from 2-car garage has convenient drop zone w/ built-in storage cubbies! Intelligent home tech–Keyless Entry, Touchless Video doorbell, control panel, controlled front porch lighting (and Gameday patio speakers) – all connected through 1 app from anywhere. Enjoy natural gas with cooking, Great room FP and tankless water heater! Includes signature Gameday patio!