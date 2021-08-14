 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $399,900

This beautiful home in the Beauregard area has an open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Hardi Siding with stone accents on front, side entry garage. Kitchen has stainless appliances, beautiful granite countertops, walk in pantry with lots of shelves. Large great room with fireplace. Barn door leading to master bath, large tile shower and garden tub, his and her closets in master. Upstairs bedroom has private bath and large closet. 2 inch faux blinds and landscaping includes sprinkler system on a 1 acre lot.

