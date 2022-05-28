 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $400,000

This like new, all brick home features an open floor plan with upgraded finishes. Kitchen features include: ss appliances, granite countertops, gas cooktop, microwave & oven double stack. Owner's suite has large soaking tub/separate tiled shower, his/hers vanities & walk in closets. This home has the Thinking Home Base Package so you can control your home from anywhere! Nice level lot w/a side entry garage. Out back in a private backyard with a large patio area for entertaining. Neighborhood amenities include a pool

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert