Open House SATURDAY July 15 from 2-5 pm! 1.5 Miles to Tiger Town! The Camden B plan in Opelika Community, Wyndham Village! Intelligent Home Technology, Energy Efficient building materials, Trendy Open Concept allowing you to entertain with ease, and much more! The welcoming two-story foyer leads you to spacious Great Room and trendy Kitchen offering SS appliances, large island, breakfast area, ample cabinetry, and corner walk-in pantry. The charming columned entryway from Kitchen is open to Great Room w/ gas fireplace. Formal Dining off foyer features coffered ceiling and wainscoting. Upstairs you will find the luxurious Owner's Suite featuring French door entry, oversized walk-in closet, double vanities, tiled shower, and separate garden tub. Spacious additional bedrooms. 5' Engineered Hardwoods throughout main. Tiled Wet Areas. Game Day Porch w/ wood burning fireplace, pre-wired for your TV, perfect for entertaining!