The "Bainbridge" Plan is perfect for those who prefer elegance and space in the convenience of one level. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom plan features a sweeping great room and kitchen area that is perfect for cooking while also entertaining. A separate dining room is located at the front of the house connecting to the elegant foyer entry flowing into the open kitchen and great room. The kitchen features an attractive granite island that has plenty of seating space perfect for serving food while also entertaining guest in the great room. The grand master suite provides a large private space along with a connecting bathroom complete with double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and abundant storage space in the large walk in closet and linen closet. Three more bedrooms complete this floor plan, all with plentiful closet space along with two full bathrooms. This well laid floor plan can accommodate the space needed for a big family all in the space of one floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $405,799
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kickoff is coming for Auburn football, ready or not. Fans should make sure they’re ready to watch.
- Updated
Auburn football players went to the team chief of staff this week, requesting to have a more normal Tiger Walk before this Saturday’s game.
- Updated
Meet Suni Lee, the Auburn Tiger. For her, it’s bigger than gymnastics.
- Updated
Opelika restaurant La Cantina has closed its doors for the foreseeable future due to ongoing legal disputes over its building, the ownership family announced in a letter to the community Sunday.
- Updated
Gold medalist freshman Suni Lee joins returning stars Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson when Auburn gymnastics opens its 2021 season Jan. 7.
Smiths Station man indicted on more than 60 charges of crimes against children including sexual torture, rape and porn production
- Updated
A Lee County grand jury indicted a Smiths Station man on 69 felony counts related to crimes of a sexual nature involving children on Aug. 20.
- Updated
"As a long-time Tiger fan, I hate to admit it, but the only head coach in the State of Alabama who has shown true leadership is Coach Nick Saban."
Lee County Schools reports more than 400 COVID cases this week; Auburn and Opelika schools hold steady
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are rising in public schools throughout the state, according to the latest update on Friday from the Alabama Department of Publ…
- Updated
West Smiths Station Elementary School transitioned from in-person learning to virtual learning Tuesday, according to a message on the Lee Coun…
- Updated
Davaioun Williams, running back