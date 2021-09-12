An amazing ranch plan with upstairs bonus room starting with the striking foyer and dining room with coffered ceiling, the Lakewood II is a beautiful 4-bedroom + Bonus Room design with an open kitchen and great room. From the granite countertops to the built in appliances this kitchen provides ample space and amenities to suit your family's needs. Just off of the foyer you will find the large master bedroom and massive walk in closet. The master bath is attractively equipped with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. This layout includes three additional family style bedrooms, a powder room, a large breakfast area and a bonus room ideal for a study or home office. The 2nd floor features a large Bonus Room with a full bath and a walk-in closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $409,499
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caleb Nix, Jo Jo Hendrix and Tate McKelvey are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
Vote for this week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week!
- Updated
“The thing about breakfast is that people eat it every morning,” says Glen Gulledge. “There are some people that are here every single morning. If this was just a barbecue, they’d only come here once or twice a week.”
- Updated
Construction crews broke ground on the future Publix shopping center in downtown Auburn Wednesday, according to a release from developer Danie…
- Updated
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Members of the 2001 Auburn football team recall what it was like playing at Syracuse just 11 days later.
-
- 2 min to read
Salty, cured prosciutto, acidity from the balsamic reduction, creaminess from the mozzarella and freshness from the arugula – what’s not to love about this Naan pizza?
- Updated
Records were broken over the weekend, but they were not the good kind.
- Updated
Detectives with the Opelika Police Department have determined that the bomb threat made at Opelika High School Wednesday came from a 13-year-o…
Lee County Schools see dramatic decrease in reported COVID-19 cases; Auburn cases fall while Opelika cases rise
- Updated
There have been over 8,400 new COVID-19 cases in public schools across the state of Alabama this week with over 250 of them having been report…
- Updated
The first Black student to attend Auburn University died Thursday.