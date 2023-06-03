Evermore Homes presents the "Devon" floor plan to Cedar Creek. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a formal dining room and 2 living areas on the main level, as well as a large kitchen that opens to the family room. Upstairs the primary bedroom also boasts a sitting area, double vanity, separate shower and tub, large walk in closet. Outside you'll find a 2 car garage and a covered patio overlooking the private backyard! This home is complete and can close in 30 days!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $409,900
