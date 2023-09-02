Immaculate one level, 4 bedroom 3 bath brick home on oversized cul de sac lot!! This well maintained pet free home has an excellent floor plan! Upon entering the home you will find a dining area that also opens to the guest rooms. To the left of the foyer is the owners suite! Great sized bedroom with amazing en suite and spacious closet!! The kitchen boasts an eat-in area and pantry! The living area overlooks the level lot and leads the way to a screened in porch! The home has 3 guest rooms with 2 baths, one of which could be a second mini master bedroom! The laundry room leads to the great size garage!! Noted outdoors there has been additional concrete added for parking! Don’t miss this GEM it wont last long!!