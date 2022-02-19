 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $419,900

New construction, 4 bedroom/3 bath on 2.69 acres. Kitchen features: breakfast area, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, farmhouse sink; LVP throughout main living areas and master bedroom, carpet in bedrooms 2, 3, & 4; wood beams and wood burning fireplace in living room. Formal dining room; Front and back covered porches. Plans and specs subject to change at builder's discretion without notice.

