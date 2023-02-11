Welcome to our Oakwood A Floorplan. Sought after Floorplan w/ 3029 SF of Living Space. Bright 2 Story Foyer, Formal Dining Room w/ Tons of Detail. Generously Sized Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Open Concept featuring Chef’s Kitchen w/ Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances including Gas Range. Kitchen Island open to Breakfast Area. Master on the Main Level w/ Trey Ceilings & Tons of Light. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower & Huge Walk-in Closet. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Half Bath Conveniently Located for Guests. Exploring the Upstairs, you will find Media Room creating the Perfect 2nd Living Space. Additional Bedrooms are Spacious w/ Ample Closets. 2 Full Baths Upstairs makes Family Living Easy. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Our Signature Gameday Patio w/Fireplace perfect for Outdoor Entertaining. ***Ask about or Included Home Automation***