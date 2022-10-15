4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $425,550

Absolutely Stunning Inside & Out! Bright 2 Story Foyer, Formal Dining Room w/ Tons of Detail. Generously Sized Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Open Concept featuring Chef’s Kitchen w/ Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances to include Gas Range. Large Kitchen Island open to Breakfast Area. Master on the Main Level with Trey Ceilings & Tons of Natural Light. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower & Huge Walk-in Closet. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, the Perfect Family Catch all. Half Bath Conveniently Located for Guests. Exploring the Upstairs, you will find Media Room creating the Perfect 2nd Living Space. Additional Bedrooms are Spacious w/ Ample Closets. 2 Full Baths Upstairs makes Family Living Easy. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Our Signature Gameday Patio with Wood Burning Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Fall Football.