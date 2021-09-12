A remarkable one-story layout, the Melbourne II is a spacious 4-bedroom plan designed for living. Beautiful foyer area with adjacent dining room leads into an open kitchen with a large granite island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This kitchen also features a convenient pantry, an adjacent mudroom and powder room as well as offers a large breakfast area and great room. The master suite has a roomy design including a sitting area perfect for lounging. The master bath is equipped with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub, separate tiled shower with a glass door, and a spacious walk in closet. The 2nd floor offers a spacious bonus room with a full bath and closet. This quaint home is perfect for a charming family lifestyle.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $429,399
