4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $430,000

Beautiful brick home on quiet culdesac & great location! Do not miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with room for everyone! The open kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space and a large center island. The primary suite includes an ensuite bathroom with double granite vanity, soaking tub and tiled shower. Three additional bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Large bonus room upstairs with private bathroom attached. Large backyard with wooded area and covered patio. Plantation shutters throughout!

