The Wakefield pairs expert space planning with a long list of desirables, and the result is a perfect plan for nearly any phase of life. The welcoming feel starts on the covered front porch and carries through the long foyer entryway that leads you into a vast great room. The corner fireplace will immediately catch your eye, but the sprawling hardwoods and wall of windows will secure your admiration for this space. Off to one side you'll find a large kitchen with a center island, great working triangle, and large pantry. You enter the flex room from the back of the kitchen that would serve perfectly as a dining room or study, depending on your family's needs. The master suite occupies one side of the main level and has a lot to offer including an adjoining sitting room, flawless master bath, and spacious walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms are found off of the main entryway and each have a large walk-in closet plus a linen closet in the hall. Hidden gems of this home are a mudroom adjacent to the laundry room, entered from the side-entry garage or foyer, and a covered patio at the rear.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $431,090
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
‘Everyone here in Auburn already knew. If you couldn’t see it, it’s just because you were kidding yourself.’
- Updated
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Opelika on Friday morning.
- Updated
A U.S. national team member and a five-star prospect, Olivia Greaves signed with the Auburn gymnastics team on Wednesday on national signing day.
- Updated
Suni Lee danced her way to a dazzling perfect score and advanced as one of the final six celebrities standing on Monday on Dancing With The Stars.
High school football scoreboard: Opelika advances to the third round, Auburn High and Central to battle in 7A semifinals
- Updated
Scores from across the area as high school football teams compete in the postseason:
- Updated
Students of Lee County Schools campuses will once again be learning from the computer rather than the classroom this Friday.
- Updated
The cost of the $10 million project will be split 60-40 by Auburn Athletics and Verizon, the stadium's cellular carrier.
- Updated
Alabama state legislators are interested in removing the state requirement to have a concealed carry permit, but in Lee County, officials worr…
- Updated
Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar has reopened for business in Opelika, and lifelong costumers couldn’t contain their excitement.
- Updated
Well, before the ink was even dry on my column last week concerning the Emergency Temporary Standard that was issued last Friday by the Occupa…