The Wakefield pairs expert space planning with a long list of desirables, and the result is a perfect plan for nearly any phase of life. The welcoming feel starts on the covered front porch and carries through the long foyer entryway that leads you into a vast great room. The corner fireplace will immediately catch your eye, but the sprawling hardwoods and wall of windows will secure your admiration for this space. Off to one side you’ll find a large kitchen with a center island, great working triangle, and large pantry. You enter the flex room from the back of the kitchen that would serve perfectly as a dining room or study, depending on your family’s needs. The master suite occupies one side of the main level and has a lot to offer including an adjoining sitting room, flawless master bath, and spacious walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms are found off of the main entryway and each have a large walk-in closet plus a linen closet in the hall.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $434,790
