“Shackleford” is fabulously designed with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths created for comfortable, spacious living. The focus of the design is the great room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, the central hub of the home. Tucked in the back, the large master bedroom is an assured peaceful retreat. Three additional bedrooms complete this floor plan, all with copious closet space with two full bathrooms. The rear covered patio provides ample shade and a peaceful setting. The heart of the kitchen, the granite island, provides a fantastic space for entertainment and cookery. The kitchen opens to the dining, creating a flawless space for hosting. This well laid floor plan can accommodate the space needed for a multi-generational housing because of the in-suite sleeping area for parents or children moving back home. The plan is rounded out with ample storage and a 3-car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $435,059
