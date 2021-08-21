4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $439,900

Gorgeous new construction house by Moores Construction! On an acre lot, in a beautiful new neighborhood in the city limits of Opelika, this home has so much to offer! Quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood flooring in main living areas and master bedroom, plus tile in the bathrooms! The master bath has a free-standing tub, an upgraded tile shower, double vanities, and a large walk-in closet. The kitchen has an area for a breakfast table, as well as place at the island for seating, plus there is a separate dining room space off the living room. Also take advantage of the covered back patio with a ceiling fan. This home is one you don't want to miss!