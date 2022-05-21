Evermore Homes presents the "Alder" Floor Plan to Cedar Creek Subdivision, this is a 4 bedroom 4 full bath home, with the primary bedroom on the main level. This home features a formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast area open to the family room. Large owners bedroom with separate shower/tub and double vanity, and large walk in closet, an additional bedroom and full bath on the main level. Upstairs features 2 more bedrooms each with its own full bathroom, outside you'll find the covered patio and a 2 car side entry garage! Estimated completion in August 2022!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $439,900
