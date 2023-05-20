An amazing one-story floor plan starting with the striking foyer and dining room with coffered ceiling, the “Newcastle” is a beautiful 4-bedroom design with an open kitchen and vaulted great room. From the granite countertops to the built in appliances this kitchen provides ample space and amenities to suit your family’s needs. Just off of the foyer you will find the large master bedroom and massive walk in closet. The master bath is attractively equipped with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. This layout includes three additional family style bedrooms, a powder room, a large breakfast area and a bonus room ideal for a study or home office.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $440,910
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hugh Freeze confirmed Wednesday at an AMBUSH event that the Michigan State transfer quarterback is already on campus.
Are you looking for fun ways to get outside and enjoy the warm weather? Look no further as there are plenty of outdoor concerts to attend.
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing after more than a half-century in business.
Five Auburn-Opelika area churches were among the 193 churches that officially disaffiliated from the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the Un…
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…