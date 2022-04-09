The “Alexandria” is sure to provide a delightful living experience with its one story design and easy access and flow from room to room. This Ranch-style home is sure to please! The appealing entry foyer is sophisticated yet open and joins the formal dining room and offers an additional room useful as a study or living room. The open vaulted family room and kitchen with large center granite island is made for entertaining. The unique master suite offers a large bedroom area, functional master bath with split granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and tiled shower with glass door and his and hers walk in closets. The additional 3 bedrooms provide plenty of closet space and two additional bathrooms. This highly desirable plan is perfect for multiple lifestyles.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $442,206
