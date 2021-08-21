 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $445,000

Gorgeous new construction house by Moores Construction! On over an acre lot, in a beautiful new neighborhood in the city limits of Opelika, this home has so much to offer! Quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood flooring in main living areas and master bedroom, plus tile in the bathrooms! The master bath has a free-standing tub, an upgraded tile shower, double vanities, and a large walk-in closet, which also connects to the laundry room! The kitchen has an area for a breakfast table, as well as place at the bar for seating, plus there is a separate dining room! Also take advantage of the covered back patio with two ceiling fans. This home is one you don't want to miss!

