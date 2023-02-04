Nearly new and well maintained 4-5 bedroom home with huge master with separate sitting/office area and spa like bath. Large walk in shower and separate tub. This home has everything you could need, size and all bedrooms on the main floor except the bonus or 5th bedroom upstairs which features a 4th full bath and hall closet. The flex room off the kitchen could be a formal dining space. The open concept living kitchen feature a gas log fireplace and access to covered and open patio spaces. Neighborhood pool and play area too.