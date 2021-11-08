The Morningside pairs expert space planning with a long list of desirables, and the result is a perfect plan for nearly any phase of life. The welcoming feel starts on the covered front porch and carries through the long foyer entryway that leads you into a vast great room. The corner fireplace will immediately catch your eye, but the sprawling hardwoods and wall of windows will secure your admiration for this space. Off to one side you'll find a large kitchen with a center island accompanied by a wine rack and open book case, great working triangle, and large pantry. You enter the flex room from the back of the kitchen that would serve perfectly as a dining room or study, depending on your family's needs. The master suite occupies one side of the main level and has a lot to offer including an adjoining sitting room, flawless master bath, and spacious walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms are found off of the main entryway and each have a large walk-in closet plus a linen closet in the hall. Hidden gems of this home are a mudroom adjacent to the laundry room, entered from the side-entry garage or foyer, and a LARGE covered patio with exterior fireplace at the rear.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $459,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
With her back against the wall, Suni Lee pushed through illness for a rocking performance Monday on Dancing With The Stars and advanced into t…
- Updated
Ever heard of a peach cobbler flavored cheesecake? Well, Opelika resident Danielle Moore makes them, and has added other delicious twists to t…
'Another erasing of our history': Opelika citizens fight to save Ferguson Chapel; city grants six months to make repairs
- Updated
Three citizens at the Opelika City Council meeting Tuesday night voiced their concerns during a public hearing that the city is slowing losing…
- Updated
Auburn High, Opelika and Lee-Scott were all among the winners on the first night of playoff action Friday:
- Updated
Two students on Auburn University’s campus within 24 hours alleged they had been sexually assaulted, the university’s Campus Safety and Securi…
- Updated
"When Dansby Swanson fielded the ground ball and fired to first to set off a celebration throughout the Southeast, all I could think to do was call home."
- Updated
The Opelika City Council passed several resolutions at the meeting on Tuesday to make improvements and extensions to roads throughout the city.
- Updated
“We’re a better place because Bobby was here and because he served this community for years,” current Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said.
- Updated
Auburn University Provost Bill Hardgrave could be the next president of the University of Memphis.
‘Rise from the ashes’: After school fire, No. 1 Lanett football preparing for playoffs with donated equipment
- Updated
After a fire broke out at Lanett High School on Feb. 1, football coach Clifford Story needed a place for his players to work out. Luckily, Valley Baptist Church lent a helping hand.