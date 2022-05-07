The Wakefield pairs expert space planning with a long list of desirables, and the result is a perfect plan for nearly any phase of life. The welcoming feel starts on the covered front porch and carries through the long foyer entryway that leads you into a vast great room. The corner fireplace will immediately catch your eye, but the sprawling hardwoods and wall of windows will secure your admiration for this space. Off to one side you’ll find a large kitchen with a center island, great working triangle, and large pantry. You enter the flex room from the back of the kitchen that would serve perfectly as a dining room or study, depending on your family’s needs. The master suite occupies one side of the main level and has a lot to offer including an adjoining sitting room, flawless master bath, and spacious walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms are found off of the main entryway and each have a large walk-in closet plus a linen closet in the hall.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $462,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
Unacceptable.
Alabama’s U.S. Senate race is ever so important. This race will usher in a conservative or a liberal. On April 20, Steve Flowers’ editorial ma…
Lee County Sheriff investigations have arrested a third suspect in connection to a homicide investigation from 2020 involving the kidnapping o…
With one mighty swing, Bobby Pierce helped Auburn baseball record a win for the record books.
Pastry chef Sofia Tejeda shows in her recipes that baking is not exclusive to sweet stuff. Savory items — like onions! — also have a home in baked goods.
A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus occurred Friday morning around 7:20 a.m. on U.S. 280 at Lee Road 257 in Lee County.
See all the standout players named to the 2021-22 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Boys Basketball Team.
Opelika Police detectives arrested an Opelika middle school teacher Thursday and charged him with three sex-related charges involving a middle…
'It’s not Baptist, Methodist, Catholic, Presbyterian': Thursday event is for anybody who wants to pray
The Lee County community is invited to the 71st annual National Day of Prayer event at noon Thursday at the Lee County Courthouse square in Opelika.
Here's a look at a few series produced by and streaming on Netflix that have been released in the past month.