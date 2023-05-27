Welcome to this stunning 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath brick home. The open foyer leads to a detailed formal dining room, perfect for gatherings. The chef's kitchen boasts beautiful finishes, a grand size, and an open layout connecting to the fabulous great room. The main level features a spacious owner's suite with a retreat-like ambiance and an en suite bathroom with split vanities, a garden tub tile surrounded, and a tile shower. Upstairs, an open loft space offers versatility and additional living space, along with three generously sized bedrooms. Two bedrooms share a Jack-n-Jill bathroom, while another bedroom has access to a hall bath. An extra library or reading nook upstairs provides a cozy spot for relaxation. Outside, the covered rear porch invites you to unwind and enjoy the tranquility of the private backyard, ideal for outdoor gatherings or quiet moments surrounded by nature.