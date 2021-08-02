The large inviting living room of the Bankhead plan boasts of a charming fireplace, and flows into the beautiful kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen's eat in island, large pantry, and serving area are just two of its fabulous features. Downstairs you will find the Master bedroom, grand Master bath and huge walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms, each with a walk-in closets, two baths and a bonus room are located on the second floor and provide tons of elbow room and extra storage space. Who doesn't love a good mudroom with a bench that leads into a large utility room? This plan provides all you could need and more! Prices and plans subject to change without notice. Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction. MLS PRICING DOES NOT REFLECT LUMBER ALLOWANCE OVERAGE. PLEASE SEE AGENT FOR FINAL PRICING.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $469,900
