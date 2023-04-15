Gorgeous, better than new home in Trillium subdivision! This floor Plan is perfect for those who prefer elegance & space on one level. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom plan features a great room & kitchen area that is perfect for cooking while also entertaining. The dining room is connected to the spacious foyer & flows into the kitchen & open great room. The master suite is private with a bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub & abundant storage space in the large walk in closet & linen closet. Three more bedrooms complete this floor plan along with two full bathrooms. This home is energy efficient with low utility bills. Enjoy the gorgeous neighborhood pool and close proximity to the Opelika Sportsplex for pickle ball, walking trails, aquatic center and more. Don't miss this fabulous one-level beauty in the heart of Opelika!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
See video of the moment Buc-ee’s Auburn opened and watch the first customers file in here.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Josh Smith said, standing in the foyer of the new Auburn Buc-ee’s on Tuesday morning and looking out at the line formi…
The project would bring $6 million in improvements to Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium, with an anticipated completion of spring 2024.
Cambridge, who transferred to Arizona State last season, has re-entered the transfer portal and reportedly has the Tigers among his potential …
Against trials and tribulations, Derrian Gobourne’s desire to inspire pushes her to complete Auburn career at nationals
“I will always remember that and that is something that is so special to me,” Gobourne said of her head coach. “He didn’t try to change me. He…