Gorgeous, better than new home in Trillium subdivision! This floor Plan is perfect for those who prefer elegance & space on one level. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom plan features a great room & kitchen area that is perfect for cooking while also entertaining. The dining room is connected to the spacious foyer & flows into the kitchen & open great room. The master suite is private with a bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub & abundant storage space in the large walk in closet & linen closet. Three more bedrooms complete this floor plan along with two full bathrooms. This home is energy efficient with low utility bills. Enjoy the gorgeous neighborhood pool and close proximity to the Opelika Sportsplex for pickle ball, walking trails, aquatic center and more. Don't miss this fabulous one-level beauty in the heart of Opelika!