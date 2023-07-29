“St. James II” plan is ranked among the angels. The long foyer entrance leads into the stunning kitchen complete with an island and gorgeous granite countertops, the dining space adjacent. The kitchen opens to an extraordinarily great room featuring elegant hardwood flooring and an attractive fireplace alongside vaulted ceilings. The rear covered patio provides ample shade and a peaceful setting. The plan is rounded out exquisitely with a 3-car garage with plenty of storage space or hobby space for easy come and go access. The 4 bedroom and 4 bath plan is charming for a multi-generational family because the 3 distinct sleeping areas and an in-suite for parents or a grown child moving back home.