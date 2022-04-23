**MOVE IN READY**The fresh style of the “Sutherland” floor plan is a great fit for the modern family. The large foyer leads into an expansive great room with a beautiful fireplace as the centerpiece. The open kitchen to the left flaunts gleaming granite countertops with a bar top island and breakfast area. Flowing through the kitchen to the right is the large butler’s pantry that conveniently passes into the dining room which will make those holiday family dinners a breeze to serve and clean up. The first floor also includes a private and grand master suite with attached master bath that contains a large soaking tub and separate shower, double vanity and water closet along with a giant walk in closet. A two car garage with connecting laundry/mud room completes the first floor. Upstairs, enjoy the enormous loft area that is bright and airy for quite reading time or movie nights, there is space for many activities.3 large bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms complete the 2nd floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $481,526
